ON THE DECK

MUMBAI: International calling service Reliance Global Call on Friday launched 'RGC India app that enables direct dialing of international contacts without the need to enter toll-free or pin numbers.

Reliance Global Call also announced an introductory offer with the launch under which customers can avail talk time worth 200 on sign-up with just 100. Customers can start calling at as low as 1.4 per minute.

Customers can register for the RGC service via website or download the smartphone app from Android Play Store or iOS App Store.

"This innovative new app has the potential to trigger a paradigm shift in international calling patterns," said Gurdeep Singh, Co-CEO, Reliance Communications, and CEO of RCOM's Consumer Business.

The Reliance Global Call service is available to all mobile phone and land-line users of the country including prepaid and post-paid subscribers on the networks of Reliance, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, Tata, Aircel and MTS.

With the RGC India app, calls can be made to the US, the UK, Canada, the UAE and 200 destinations globally at economic call rates, the company said in a statement.

