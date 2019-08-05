YouTube testing new interface with larger buttons

San Francisco - With larger and easier-to-interact buttons, Google-owned content sharing platform YouTube is testing a revamped user interface (UI) for the "Up Next" videos on Android.

This new interface is more straightforward with larger touch targets. In the top-left corner is a numeric countdown that specifies how many seconds are remaining before the next video begins.

The biggest enhancement are two large, side-by-side buttons to "Cancel" or "Play Now." The latter is lighter in colour, while the former action can also be accomplished by an "X" in the top-right corner of the screen, 9To5Google reported on Sunday.

A larger preview thumbnail is included as part of the test interface, with title and uploader details next to it. Besides, the new cancel button is much easier to tap.

So far, the test interface has only been spotted on YouTube app version 14.31.50.

In a bid to curb the spread of hateful and racist comments on its platform, earlier in June, YouTube began experimenting with hiding video comments by default in India.

Read More: 'Bridgital' Aims to Bridge Urban-Rural Divide Through AI

Cyber Attacks and its Impact on the Businesses