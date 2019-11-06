Xploree Launches Multi-Lingual Smart Theme Keyboard

The AI-powered multi-lingual keyboard, Xploree has introduced the first-of-its-kind Smart Theme keyboard. The basic idea of the Smart Theme keyboard is to display the latest information as per to user's preference right on the keyboard.

The first Smart Theme that has been released is the Cricket Smart Theme. It is observed that nearly 56 percent of Xploree users are interested in the sports category, and the user-base is mainly concentrated in India. Additionally, there are a lot of exciting elements like Live Theme Update, Persistent Notification, Floating Scorecard Widget, and animations in the Cricket Smart Theme.

When the live theme update of Cricket Smart Theme is activated, the keyboard skin changes when the match is live and reverts back to normal after the match finishes. The keyboard also provides a floating widget on the screen that would provide live score updates on top of any app being used at that particular time. Alongside, the most important events in the match like 4s, 6s, and wickets would be notified as animations on the keyboard. At the time of multiple matches, the users can choose a particular match to follow.

Currently, the keyboard offers only Cricket Smart Theme to all its users, but soon several other smart themes are expected. Fitness is another smart theme that would allow the user to fix their daily goal for fitness in terms of step count, distance, and track it directly on the keyboard. At present, the fitness smart theme is available only for the beta version users, and soon it would be released to other users.

Along with Smart Themes, Xploree also discovers content based on the intent of the user in real-time, at the same time, ensures user privacy as well. The smart theme also provides other regular features like emojis, stickers, animated themes, and Gifs. Further, Xploree allows the user to create personalized themes and postcards. This keyboard supports more than 180 global languages and 49 Indic languages on the Android platform.