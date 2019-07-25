Wipro Launches Digital Product Compliance Lab in Hyderabad

Leading information technology company Wipro Limited on Wednesday announced the launch of a global digital product compliance lab in Hyderabad.

The company said the 10,000 square feet lab will offer integrated digital product testing services to ensure compliance with international standards for reliability, safety and security for customers across industries such as automotive, defence, consumer electronics, aerospace, telecom, medical, energy and manufacturing.

This lab is part of Tarang Labs, Wipro's independent product qualification and compliance laboratory with testing capabilities for Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC), safety, environment, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, shock & vibration, noise, material, calibration and medical devices.

Tarang Labs also offers consultancy services for standards compliance, certification testing, pre-certification testing and interoperability and is the only lab in Southeast Asia qualified to certify Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices.

The new lab, with the key focus on security, is equipped with cutting-edge environment chambers designed to simulate harsh environments to test products. It also features a state-of-the-art facility for Wi-Fi devices.

"Security, Compliance and Certification are a critical part of the IoT & Industry 4.0 value proposition and this lab will empower customers meet their product launch requirements worldwide," said Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Industrial and Engineering Services, Wipro Limited.

"Hyderabad has long been known as an electronics, manufacturing and R&D powerhouse of India and Wipro's new lab would be a boost for Make in Telangana initiative," said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology and Industries & Commerce Department, Telangana.

