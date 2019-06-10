Why you need a VPN: top 5 reasons to use a virtual private network for Internet access, as exemplified by VPN99







The majority of active Internet users are familiar have already heard about VPN technology. Just in case, let us remind you that a VPN is an abbreviation for Virtual Private Network. Network users can exchange data that is protected from unauthorized access via encryption protocols.



What are the benefits of using a VPN? Why do you need one?



Reason 1: personal data protection



To understand how a VPN protects your data, let us figure out its main principles of operation.When you install a VPN on your laptop or smartphone and go online, a so-called "VPN tunnel" is created. It transmits data from your computer to the VPN server, where it is encrypted and sent to the website you visit.



Thus, no one will be able to find out what websites you visit, how long your sessions last and what your IP address is, because VPN automatically changes it, depending on the server you are connected to. This is the principle of operation of all virtual private networks, including VPN99.



Reason 2: you get access to restricted content



You have probably come across websites restricted in your area, such as TikTok, YouTube or others. You know why this happens: some websites are blocked by a court decision, and there is nothing you can do about it. However, there is still a way to watch restricted videos and listen to restricted music if you live in India. The solution is to change your IP address using a VPN.



However, not all VPN service providers offer this opportunity. So if you want to gain access to restricted content, be sure to check if the VPN service of your choice provides it. Typically, a VPN provider informs you about it, as in the case of VPN99.



You simply connect to a VPN server located in the country where the content is not restricted, and get an IP address of this country, which allows you to access the content. In the same way, you can use a VPN to access country-specific content. For example, if you want to watch an American Netflix movie, just connect to a server located in the United States.



Reason 3: safe use of public Wi-Fi networks



Have you ever thought about all the valuable information stored in your smartphone or laptop? It includes passwords, your social network pages, credit card data, emails, personal photos and videos. Now imagine that all this data is in the hands of criminals. It is a pretty bad experience to say the least, and potentially, a fully blown disaster!



When you connect to any public Wi-Fi network, the risk of leaking confidential information is very high. And the problem is not that the host will see it. You may not even suspect that the free Wi-Fi spot is not exactly what it seems. Disguised as a public Wi-Wi hotspot, scammers can easily intercept your data.



Using a VPN is the only way to prevent this from happening. When your data is encrypted, no one will know what you do when you connect to Wi-Fi. No one will be able to access the information stored on your device.



Reason 4: bypass provider restrictions



It often happens that Internet service providers themselves impose certain restrictions. For example, they can block access to some websites or reduce the speed of data transfer. VPN99 helps to circumvent these restrictions.



You set up your own VPN tunnel and can change servers and IP-addresses. This allows you bypass any restrictions and blocks.



Reason 5: considerable savings for travellers



Few people think about this, but the use of a VPN often helps to save on tickets, hotel bookings, car rentals, etc. Many travel and hotel booking websites may change rate depending on your current location.



It is likely that when you connect to a server located, say, in the EU, you will be able to buy a European airline ticket at a much lower price than when using your Indian IP-address.



On top of that, there is a nice bonus: by remaining anonymous, you avoid intrusive contextual advertising!



Major takeaways



Now you know why you need a VPN. Make sure to choose a reliable service provider. Please be warned that free VPN services are not to be trusted. Every service provider is supposed to make profit. If it doesn't charge its users, then it uses other methods to make money. Their profits may be coming from providing visit logs to third parties. This means that they can't give complete security and privacy.



Paid VPN services may differ, too. Some offer more attractive prices, others offer a wider choice of features. Some don't store any logs, others provide access to any content through an extensive network of servers. It's not an easy task to choose the best one for you. Our tests have shown that for users in India, VPN99 currently offers the best price/quality ratio.



Read more news:



Google Made $4.7 Billion from News in 2018



Amit Raizada a Visionary Entrepreneur And Investment Strategist