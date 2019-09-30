Where is Facial Recognition Heading?

Eventually the facial recognition technology has turned ubiquitous in India. It is extensively used in several areas such as shopping malls, airports and even under the law enforcement for the surveillance purpose. Today, the prevailing crime rates have become a threat to every individual in every nook and corner of the country. This technology has come as a boon to the crime branch, as it assists these authorities to identify the criminals and curb down the future occurrence of the crime.

This biometric technology identifies the human faces with the different nodal points of a person's face and their facial expression also adds to it. The most prominent benefit of the facial recognition technology is enhanced security. This is carried out by the facial recognition technology analyzing the various data obtained from the numerous images and videos captured in the CCTVs, which are installed in almost in every places in recent days.

Usage of Facial Recognition

On its market rate, the MarketsandMarkets' Analysis reports that the facial recognition market is expected to elevate from $ 3.2 billion in 2019 to $ 7 billion by 2024 at CAGR of 16.6 percent, as this technology has also made its way into the domestic usage such as unlocking mobile phones, while purchasing products at the stores and many more. The facial recognition technology brings in a lot of advantages apart from security features such as fast processing – with the growing cyberattacks periods, every organization is opting for technology that are much faster and secured as well. The technology addresses this challenge by providing a quick and proficient verification. It also grants easy integration – this is probably what every organization will look for. The easy integration feature of facial recognition solution makes it compatible with almost all the security software. In turn, this cuts down the installation charges. In addition, the facial recognition technology also automates the identification process, which was carried out manually by the security guards, which hindered the accuracy. The 3D facial recognition and infrared camera usages has drastically improved the accuracy level.

Where Can We Expect to Facial Recognition in Future?

Though facial recognition technology is not new, it is not been embraced in many fields yet. Apart from security, airports and malls, we can also expect it in hospitality management, healthcare, automotive industry and even in schools. In the recent survey, 'Oracle's Hotel 2025', it is been reported that 72 percent of hoteliers are willing to adopt facial recognition to improvise their customer services. In that case, the customer would not need their identity proof; instead they would be straight away greeted once they steps in.

Similarly, the healthcare sectors are also looking forward to give the facial recognition a try to strengthen the safety of the patients. For instance, the patients suffering from cognitive disorder such as Alzheimer, Dementia, and more would be identified using this biometric technology and bring them back to their safe zone. While the Automotive industry has got in some interesting upcoming features, where the facial recognition technology might identify the driver and adjust his seating arrangement accordingly. It would even scan the driver's face to check if he is tired or unfocused; if so, he would be alarmed which would avoid any disaster. Likewise, today every school has installed CCTV in their premises, but monitoring the footage is quite cumbersome process without an AI based application. Thus the schools are also looking to opt for the facial recognition technology. This can identify a person's presence in the school premises on regular basis and alert the securities if any suspicious act is encountered.

Having seen the regular usage of the facial recognition technology and its future application in various fields, it is evident that this feature not only provides a strict surveillance but also ease the bulky security process. We can still expect even more advanced features with the current pace of technology growth.