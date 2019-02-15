University of Sydney Joins Hands with Tech Mahindra to Boost Next Gen Technology Solutions

University of Sydney, Australia and Tech Mahindra, one of the leading providers of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions announced a partnership to co-create solutions in next gen technologies to tackle issues set out by industry, community and government organizations.

Dr. Michael Spence, Vice Chancellor & Principal, University of Sydney, comments, “These projects bring students from a range of disciplinary backgrounds together to research, analyze and present solutions to real-world problems. We are equipping our students with the skills they need for the jobs of the future. We are firmly in the Asian century with Australia’s future closely interlinked with Asia. Partnering with a leading Indian company such as Tech Mahindra, is key to give our students a better understanding of our region and experience working with an international company”.

The partnership will see the University of Sydney along with Tech Mahindra’s Makers Lab – a research & development hub for co-innovation of solutions and services with customers, partners, research institutions, universities and start-ups. They also provide students with real-world experience through the newly developed Industry and Community Projects (ICPU). The partnership is also a continuation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between University of Sydney and Tech Mahindra in Feb 2018 to collaborate in two key areas- joint research projects in artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain technology, data analytics and security and virtual reality, and partnership for experiential learning.

“Through this collaboration with academia, industry and business we hope to build a workforce of the future. We envision to create a talent pool that is more in tune with the practical insights around disruptive technologies, can benefit the Australian market, and enable Tech Mahindra to spot young talent”, says, Nikhil Malhotra, Head of Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra.

However, Tech Mahindra’s Maker’s Lab is also focused developing future-ready solution by leveraging next gen technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Robotics, Internet of things (IoT), Augmented Reality/ Virtual Reality, 5G – Network of the Future. The Lab also aims to solve in the future to enhance citizen services and customer experiences.

Founded in 1986, Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise. It is the highest ranked Non-U.S. company in the Forbes Global Digital 100 list (2018) and in the Forbes Fab 50 companies in Asia (2018). With over 121,840+ professionals across 90 countries, helping over 935 global customers including Fortune 500 companies, Tech Mahindra’s convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders.

