US Doctor Detects deadly Heart Condition with Apple Watch
Monday, 24 June 2019, 06:38 Hrs
39
cmt right
41
Comment Right
66
cmt right
10
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email




San Francisco - In a first, a US doctor has saved a person's life by using Apple Watch Series 4 on his wrist to detect atrial fibrillation at a restaurant.

Atrial fibrillation, a deadly and often undiagnosed condition, can lead to strokes. The condition often remains hidden because many people do not experience symptoms.

The irregular rhythm notification feature on Apple Watch can check heart rhythms and send a notification if an irregular heart rhythm that appears to be atrial fibrillation (AFib) is identified.

"As a physician, it's much faster to put my #applewatch4 on someone else's wrist to detect disease (A. fib) than finding a ECG machine at a public restaurant! (Indeed, a true #mhealth guardian)," tweeted Tommy Korn MD, and ophthalmologist from San Diego, California.

In the replies to his tweet, Korn said that the person diagnosed with A-fib was later doing fine.

Apple Watch Series 4 is now helping users in the US, Europe and Hong Kong take an electrocardiogram (ECG) right from their wrist, capturing heart rhythm in a moment when they experience symptoms like a rapid or skipped heart beat and helping to provide critical data to physicians.

The key health feature on Apple Watch is yet to arrive in India.



Read More: Student from Indian Town Crack Coding at Early Age
Microsoft Joins NASA to Get Kids Focus in Space


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Google's Gboard gets offline
Google is adding an Artificially Intelligent (AI) offline dictation feature on its Gboard keyb..
IBM announces programme
n a bid to recognise the contribution of developers in the open source community, Information ..
Wipro opens third industrial
IT major Wipro Ltd on Thursday opened its centre of excellence for Industrial Internet of Things (..
Facebook denies cyber attack
Facebook ruled out a cyber attack on its products Whatsapp, Instagram and Messenger, which suf..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.