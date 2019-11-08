UP Uses AI 'JARVIS' to Scrutinise Prisons

Uttar Pradesh is using an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered video analytics solution, JARVIS, to keep an eye on prison activities, including unauthorised access and violence.

Developed by Gurugram-based start-up Staqu, the Phase 1 integration covers locations spread on a stretch of 900 kms, the company said on Thursday in a statement.

The AI-powered video analytics tool is now live with 700 cameras from 70 prisons for multi-purpose analytics, including frisking, unauthorised access, crowd analysis, violence, camera working and intrusion detection amongst others.

"JARVIS is now no longer limited to the realms of science-fiction; we are making intelligent video analytics a reality for India's police force, starting with the first phase of integration in Uttar Pradesh," said Atul Rai, Co-Founder and CEO of Staqu.

"We have installed a super video wall in Lucknow that will be powered with our expertise in artificial intelligence. It will analyse live footage from 70 UP prisons and provide actionable insights to the police forces," Rai added.

JARVIS will ensure that the law enforcement authorities are notified immediately as soon as something unlawful is detected.

"We are glad to integrate a cutting-edge and advanced solution that will closely monitor and scrutinise all the activities that take place in a prison cell," said Anand Kumar, DG (Prison), Uttar Pradesh.

"As the digital wave spread across India, we require such smart and advanced solutions for ensuring complete security and wellbeing of the civil societies," Kumar added.