Twitter Crashes Across Platforms in India

Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Wednesday evening went down in several parts of the world, majorly in India, according to the website tracking portal DownDetector.

Users in India, Japan and the UK were unable to see and share tweets, with a message running on their timelines: "Something went wrong."

Some users received the message: "Cannot retrieve tweets at this time. Please try again later."

Some of the Twitter users were able to tweet but could not view tweets and messages.

Twitter services which crashed across all platforms -- Android, iOS and web -- were slowly being restored.

The company was yet to issue a statement on the reason behind the outage.

In July, Twitter users found themselves unable to log onto the platform as the US social media giant experienced the second service outage in a little over one week.

The service interruption was confirmed on Twitter's status page, which said there was an "active incident" that affected the platform's normal operation.

It was the second time that Twitter reported widespread outages in more than one week after the firm experienced issues with DM delivery and notifications on July 3.

Twitter also went down on July 11 across the US as President Donald Trump organised a social media summit where he did not invite the social media giants including Twitter.

