Tuya Smart to Open Indian Headquarters; Aims to Expand AI+IoT Industry

Tuya Smart, one of the global ‘AI + IoT’ platforms announced the launch of its Indian headquarters and smart home experience center which acts as a place to bring-out the talented minds of Indian tech industry to widen the global IoT market and make smart living a part of Indian’s daily life.

Speaking about the launch, Leo Chen, Chairman & President, Tuya, says, “The wide use of smartphones and the enthusiasm of the India consumers adds to our confidence in boosting a global smart way of living and the future of the IoT. The world is becoming more interconnected, and the Indian market will play a crucial role, especially now as Amazon Alexa has started to support Hindi, and Tuya is one of their first partners in India".

It was during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Tuya expressed its determination and passion to expand into Indian soil. It hopes to expand beyond the 100 million global services by providing power into the Indian market with a dedicated local team. During Amazon’s VOXCON event happened at Delhi, Russ Luo, General Manager – APAC region, Tuya, says, “The smart home and IoT revolution have already started in India. We are seeing the online and offline presence of smart products everyday now, and brands are very devoted to this new blue ocean of opportunities. Tuya is very excited to already be trusted by many Indian lighting, security product and appliance brands”.

Established in 2014, Tuya Smart provides customers with a one-stop artificial intelligence IoT solution and covers hardware access, cloud services and app development. By 2018, Tuya smart served 93,000 customers worldwide and connecting over 100 million smart products in the market by creating a neutral ‘AI+IoT’ model for the empowering products. Apart from India and US, Tuya also operates in countries such as China, Germany and Japan.