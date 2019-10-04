Top 5 Startups Taking Content Localizing to the Next Level

A country like India which has nearly 22 regional languages, is a lucrative place for language-oriented businesses to thrive. The widespread internet usage across the country in recent days, has given rise to several digital-driven businesses, and digital translation is one among them. Thanks to low cost internet providers who have paved way for many such startups. On the elevated surge of smartphone and internet usage, the TRAI reports that there are about 647.52 million of urban users and 528.48 million of rural users of mobile internet.

Let us have a quick look at the startups that are into localizing content.