Top 2 Tech Innovations Driving Indian Economy

India is one of the fastest growing major economy in the world, and is expected to hold one of the top three positions in economic power for its strong democracy and partnership. But, recently, the Indian economy growth rate has slowed down. There could be various reasons for it, such as the global environment, sluggish consumer demand, collapsing automobile sector, and more. To reduce the economic slowdown, the government has been trying out various measures like cutting down taxes from 35 percent to 22 percent and waiving of the sops, but this has not helped the country's economic slowdown much. Let's take a look at these two tech innovations that could be adopted to elevate the country's growth.