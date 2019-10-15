Tejas Networks Introduces World's Largest Disaggregated Packet-Optical Switch at India Mobile Congress 2019

Tejas Networks, an optical and data networking products company has launched TJ1600S/I, which is the world’s largest disaggregated multi-terabit packet-optical switch optimized for 5G, cloud and broadband networks. The product TJ1600S/I was revealed by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Hon'ble Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, Government of India along with the company of Anshu Prakash, Chairman DCC & Secretary (T), Dept. of Telecommunications (DoT) at the India Mobile Congress 2019, Delhi.

Sanjay Nayak, MD & CEO, Tejas Networks, avers, "We are honoured that Hon'ble Minister Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, has launched TJ1600S/I, our latest packet and optical switching product, at IMC today. TJ1600S/I is a revolutionary product that has been fully conceptualized, designed and made in India and can be deployed in 5G core networks, for interconnecting hyperscale data centers and to build multi-terabit backbone networks. TJ1600S/I has been developed using an innovative, modular architecture that delivers unprecedented switching capacity in a small footprint, through incremental capex addition in a pay-as-you-grow model”.

Being the latest addition to Tejas’s TJ1600 series of carrier-class products for optical aggregation, metro and core networks, TJ1600S/I is a future-proof packet and optical switching product that allows service providers to grip up to 48 terabits of data traffic while optimizing shelf space and power consumption. TJ1600S/I is built with a programmable software-defined hardware approach which can extend significant time-to-market advantage to clients while including new protocols, technologies and standards.

Commenting on this, Arnob Roy, President – Optical Products & COO, Tejas Networks, says, “TJ1600S/I adopts an innovative disaggregated architecture vis-a-vis the traditional industry approach of building large monolithic systems that are highly inefficient in terms of space and power utilization. TJ1600S/I's novel architecture enables dynamic and incremental scaling of switching capacity from a few hundred gigabits to tens of terabits by coupling a central TJ1600S fabric shelf with multiple compact TJ1600I interface shelves in a non-blocking fashion. Unlike traditional chassis-based architectures with design constraints, TJ1600S/I's flexible disaggregated approach will allow the latest advances in optical and semiconductor technologies to be made commercially available to service providers within the shortest period of time”.

Established in 2000, Tejas Networks manufactures and sells networking products which are cost-competitive and high-performing to telecommunication service providers, ISPs, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. The products operate programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards. Right now, Tejas is ranked among top-10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 349 patents.