Sustain Performance and User Experience through APM Tech: Amit Pal Singh

I will speak more from mobile and consumer electronics industry perspective. This sector is highly competitive with short product life cycles. The companies have to be agile and take right decisions at the right time. In view of this flexibility, speed to market and analytics around systems would be main drivers fueling growth of the market.

Digitalization of organization along with the use of mobility, social media and analytics will put greater emphasis on APM to deliver seamless performance and user experience. This complexity of managing security and user experience across the chain and multiple channels, will see a greater adoption of APM software. APM enables team with tools required to detect and diagnose problems in the IT chain. As business especially in mobile and consumer electronics requires agile response from IT, timely diagnosis and identification of root cause becomes important to ensure continuity in system responsiveness. Adoption of cloud technologies requires new ways to monitor, manage, optimize and troubleshoot system. Here, APM provides real value addition in terms of preventative issue identification through its real-time monitoring capabilities.

Availability of application with desired performance is the key parameter to get right user experience. Now, availability of systems over mobile and omni-channel presence put more responsibility over network, infrastructure to keep systems up, and running. Additionally, information should be able to flow across channels providing uniform view to end user and APM with its monitoring and diagnostic capabilities, play a critical role in getting the desired output. Pre-production team typically knows system expectations and limitations, which will help production team to monitor systems by ensuring that system limitations will not become a bottleneck for customers. APM software can be installed around system limitations to ensure business continuity. Migrations and deployments can be planned in phased manner rather. The systems can run in parallel to old systems in observation mode to monitor and track performance and once the stability is achieved, legacy systems can be discontinued while enduring data integrity and consistency.

The benefit of running APM as a Service is to focus on business outcome where service is delivered to meet business end requirement. APMaaS can leverage other technologies such as cloud to ensure data availability where business critical data can be stored and replicated for redundancy and archival purpose. Mobile and consumer electronics sector has higher need to maintain data related to partners, distributors and customers. APMaaS can play a critical role in ensuring availability and integrity of business critical data across multiple channels by leveraging cloud and analytics capabilities.

Business environment is becoming more competitive and agile, which requires IT to adapt and scale quickly with business needs. APM can play a major role here by consistently monitoring system performance and having system diagnostic capabilities to improve system performance. Realtime insights into customer experience can auto-correlate relationship between system performance and business goals.