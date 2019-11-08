Sukdev on Making a Project Execution Successful

The project management land­scape is transforming. Market research analysts at Technavio predict that the global online project management software market will grow steadily during the next four years and post impressive revenue of more than USD 1 billion by 2020. As cli­ents, stakeholders, businesses, government and environmental expectations change, technical knowledge and training is in higher demand.

A rise in project failures can be seen. Projects fail be­cause of poor leadership, incomplete understanding of the metrics, unclear objectives of the project, and poor communication across various tiers of the organization, inadequate funds, managing of master data etc. Leader­ship representatives who drive every project should have a clear understanding about what they want to achieve from the project.

Regardless of the size of the project, it’s important to have a competent leadership team that is responsible for the revenue of their business. It is imperative to have someone represent the project. Studying the metrics is another important factor in order to reap the benefits like productivity and clear scaling or everyone would be confused regarding what the prob­lem is. The Leadership team must spend time to plan, set goals and strategies, prior to em­barking on projects.

A successful project execution is well planned and requires understanding of stake­holders’ expectations and their commitment. The role of project managers should be well defined. A project manager's leadership quali­ties can shine if each member of the team takes responsibility for his or her role in achieving project success. Learning to direct teams toward a common goal is an important aspect of project management training.

Mitigating risks is an important part of project man­agement. One of the ways to do that is to take care of master data. Handling the data would solve majority of problems.

In order to reach a consensus, one must differentiate between planned vs actual implementation, high and low priorities, etc. If these practices are orchestrated properly, they can guarantee a successful project implementation.

Testing the project before making it live is very impor­tant to understand its flaws. Lack of standardization leads to several repetitive works which impact work-life balance of employees.

Every state of project management right from initia­tion and execution has its own challenges. That’s why it has become imperative to have the best and the brightest minds throughout all the stages of project management. If one has doubts, they must not shy away from asking for help. Making implementation predictable is another important factor. One must know what they are going to achieve through the project.