SafeHouse Technologies Launched BodyGuard, a One-Button App for Mobile Security

SafeHouse Technologies, one of the new age mobile- first cyber security enterprises that facilitates a robust, secure and faster internet experience on mobile phones has introduced its flagship product, BodyGuard, which is a one-button app that encrypts and secures mobile phones. It is designed to offer proactive mobile security to end-users. Body Guard is a non-intrusive and allows seamless, interruption-free device usage while providing military-grade security against the cyber threats.

Commenting on this, Aditya Narang, Co-founder & MD, SafeHouse Technologies, says, “Smartphones are the main vehicles of India’s digital revolution. As these digital devices become more pervasive and integral to the way that both individuals and businesses operate, mobile users must be protected from a rapidly evolving and increasingly sophisticated threat landscape. Our flagship product, BodyGuard, is designed to help Indian smartphone users protect their devices and sensitive data from advanced threats such as phishing, ransomware, and malicious links.

BodyGuard also focus on ensuring the ease of usage as it is extremely easy-to-use and is activated with just the touch of a button on the app. It allows mobile security more accessible to smartphone users across the nation and allows even those individuals who aren’t very tech-savvy to secure their mobile devices against advanced threats. As of now, SafeHouse already shipped 100,000 BodyGuard units to over 5,000 stores across India that includes small mobile stores as well as larger retail chains such as Reliance Digital, My Jio and Tata Croma.

“You shouldn’t have to be cyber-smart to be cyber-safe. This is the core philosophy that drives us at SafeHouse. We want to democratise cybersecurity and make it accessible for everyone. This is why BodyGuard is not only built on a strong technological framework but is also designed for simple one-click security that can be used by the least tech-savvy individual. We are delighted to announce that we have shipped 100,000 units to stores across India and plan to aggressively expand our market footprint to further our mission of enabling robust, state-of-the-art security to every Indian connected to the internet,” adds, Aditya.

Established in 2016, SafeHouse Technologies is driven by its mission ‘to make cyber simple’ and it aims to secure the digital identity of Indian consumers, protecting them from cyber-attacks with its array of new-age products specialized to secure internet activity across one of the most vulnerable devices of the modern world.