STMicroelectronis Introduces Machine Learning Motion Sensor with Better Accuracy & Battery-Friendly Activity Tracking

STMicroelectronics, one of the global semiconductor leaders in the world, implemented the machine-learning technology into its advanced inertial sensors for better activity-tracking performance and battery life in smartphones and wearables. Easy to integrate with almost all the mobile platforms, the sensor simplifies use in smart devices for consumer, medical, and industrial markets. The new sensor LSM6DSOX is now available at $2.50 for orders of 1000 pieces.

Based on known patterns, the sensor ‘LSM6DSOX’ consists of a machine-learning core to organize the motion data. The activity tracking saves sufficient energy and thereby accelerates the motion-based apps such as fitness logging, wellness monitoring, personal navigation, and fall detection. The devices can deliver a convenient and responsive ‘always-on’ user experience without trading battery runtime.

Commenting on the release, Andrea Onetti, Vice President - Analog & MEMS Group, STMicroelectronics, says, “Machine learning is already used for fast and efficient pattern recognition in social media, financial modelling, or autonomous driving. The LSM6DSOX motion sensor integrates machine-learning capabilities to enhance activity tracking in smartphones and wearables”.

Sensor has a 3D MEMS accelerometer and a 3D MEMS gyroscope, and using ML core it tracks the compound movements at very low typical current consumption of just 0.55mA to minimize load on the battery. In addition, customers can train the core for decision-tree based on the classification using Weka, an open-source PC application to analyze and generate settings and limits from sample data such as acceleration, speed and magnetic angle that characterize the types of movements that has to be analyzed.

Founded in 1987, STMicroelectronics is an independent semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of semiconductor products. Its products include discrete, microcontrollers, smartcard products, standard commodity components, micro-electro mechanical systems (MEMS) and more. The company is enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

