STMicroelectronics Introduces Payment System-on-Chip with Better Performance and Protection

STMicroelectronics, one of the global semiconductor leaders in delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products has released the next-generation of its STPay system-on-chip (SoC) payment solution, enhancing modern technology to hike contactless performance and protection, reduce power demand, and significantly advances the user experience.

The new STPay-Topaz can be ready for embedding in smartcards, loaded with payment applications running on certified JavaCard platform, and fulfilling all security and payment-scheme certifications. Manufactured in 40nm Flash Technology, the new solution is based on the ST31P450 secure microcontroller with cyber-protection, which includes the latest Arm SecurCore SC000 32-bit RISC core and cryptographic accelerators to deny advanced forms of attack.

However, the support for a wide range of international and domestic payment schemes easies the product management for card developers, allowing deployment in numerous markets globally such as Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Discover, JCB and CUP payment schemes. It also includes domestic schemes such as Brazil’s Elo, India’s RuPay, Interac in Canada, BankAxept in Norway, eftpos Payments Australia, and Thai Bankers Association. Along with these, MIFARE Classic®, MIFARE Plus® and MIFARE® DESFire® libraries and Calypso®* are also proposed as an option, when transportation applets are required along with a banking applet.

Headquartered in Geneva, ST’s products enable smart driving and smart factories, cities and homes along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices. The STPAY-Topaz is now available as sawn wafers or micro-modules and in contactless, or dual0interface configurations with an extended range of industry-standard inlay and antenna technologies for better integration in plastic cards. It also comprises of tools, sample scripts, and support by local ST engineers to assist script development, validation, and personalization, ensuring optimum flexibility and fast time to market.