Rajiv Kumar appointed Microsoft India R&D MD

Hyderabad: Microsoft on Monday announced appointment of Rajiv Kumar as the managing director of Microsoft India (R&D) Pvt Ltd (MIRPL).

Currently, he is the corporate vice-president of Microsoft's Experiences and Devices (E+D) Group. He will be taking this added responsibility from Anil Bhansali. Bhansali will continue as the corporate vice-president of Cloud and enterprise and will relocate to Redmond in the US.

As the MD, Kumar is expected to build upon the engineering division's capability and reinforce the culture of inclusion, innovation and collaboration in the company.

Among his recent key contributions to Microsoft are Kaizala -- an enterprise productivity chat app and bootstrapping the campus hiring programme in India.

Kumar holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from the IIT Roorkee and a master's in computer science from the University of Texas, Austin.

He joined Microsoft, Redmond, in 1992 as a campus-hire and moved up from being a developer in the visual basic team to development manager in BizTalk and then the product unit manager for the content management server team, which became a part of the SharePoint server.

