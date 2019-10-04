Panasonic Launches 4K & Android Smart TVs in Indian market

Expanding its smart TV portfolio, Panasonic India on Thursday launched four 4K Android TVs and two Android smart TV models in India.

Panasonic 4K Android TV 'GX655' is available in sizes of 43, 49, 55 and 65 inches at a starting price of Rs 50,400 while Android Smart TV 'GS655' comes in sizes 32 and 43 inches at a starting price of Rs 27,900.

The models are available across all authorised Panasonic outlets and stores.

"We have learned that consumers want to be connected to the latest happenings and are highly aspirational. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced our new range of Android TVs that bring all aspects of TV viewing in one product. Our new Android TV series is attuned to deliver superior viewing experience owing to its immersive features like the in-built Google Assistant, Chromecast and other smart features," Sharath Nair, Business Head-Consumer Electronics, Panasonic India, said in a statement.

Powered by Google's Android platform, the series has smart features and Google-certified built-in assistance tools.

The 'GX655' 4K Android TV and 'GS655' Android Smart TV are designed to deliver best in class picture quality and sound.

The devices come with 16W and 20W speakers and the integrated home theatre systems.