Oracle Data Cloud Gets MRC Accreditation for Contextual Intelligence Services

Oracle Data Cloud, one of the leading providers of cloud-based data management platform for marketing received the accreditation of Oracle’s Contextual Intelligence for Property-Level Ad verification under the Media Rating Council (MRC) and Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Guidelines for the Conduct of Ad Verification.

Kurt Kratchman, Group Vice President - Product Development, Oracle Data Cloud, comments, “Contextual Intelligence gives marketers peace of mind by using advanced technology to help prevent their ads from appearing on properties with dangerous or inappropriate content. This MRC accreditation demonstrates the significant steps taken by the Oracle Data Cloud team to provide marketers and advertisers with the insight they need around their ad campaigns to help ensure their brands are protected and their resources are well invested”.

Oracle Data Cloud completed a comprehensive audit and review of its technologies, systems and processes to ensure they met the Ad Verification Guideline’s requirements, as well as MRC’s rigorous standards. Developed from its Grapeshot acquisition, Contextual Intelligence improves marketing outcomes by helping ensure ads only appear on properties with brand safe and contextually appropriate content. With the proper use of adaptive machine learning algorithms, the technology assesses relative keyword importance on pages so advertisers can ignore negative content and keywords.

Congratulating on the feat, George W. Ivie, Executive Director & CEO, MRC, says, “We congratulate Oracle Data Cloud for achieving the distinction of MRC accreditation of its Contextual Intelligence service, formerly Grapeshot, for its property level targeting and avoidance capabilities. Marketers now have available another accredited tool through which they can gain added assurances their ad investments appear on properties that are aligned with their intentions”.

Established in 1963, the media rating council is a non-profit industry association whose goal is to guarantee measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective. The MRC membership pursues research issues they consider priorities in an effort to improve quality of the research. As of now, 110 research products are audited by the MRC. In September 2018, MRC published a Supplemental Guideline to create specific requirements for accreditation for more discrete content-level brand safety procedures with the existing Site context ad verification.

