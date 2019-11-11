Nucleus Vision Brings New Secured User Authentication

An IoT-based technology startup, Nucleus Vision, receives a patent for its network-agnostic Single Sign-On (SSO) system for secure customer authentication. Using this system, the company could provide a hassle-free and secured customer authentication. Furthermore, the system would use a distinct combination of phone numbers and the device's ID for the verification process.

"In the wake of OTP and password thefts on the rise, there is a need for alternatives to the existing authentication models. By eliminating the need for OTPs and passwords, we are making user authentication more secure and user-friendly," states Abhishek Pitti, CEO of Nucleus Vision.

The company has partnered with the telecom network to allow the digital platform to authenticate the users using the new Single Sign-On system. The network uses encryption in data transit to ensure data security. With the present OTP authentication system, password management and delayed OTPs are the common problems almost every user face. According to the survey Harris Interactive, about 59 percent of users find it hard to remember their password and tend to reuse their passwords. Thus, as a measure for these problems, Nucleus Vision is introducing a Single Sign-On system to provide a safer digital environment.

Besides, the Single Sign-On system's global market was approximately $770 million as of 2018, and it is growing at a CAGR of 13.6 percent. Further, it is expected to reach $2.13 billion by 2025.

"The adoption of Single Sign-On solutions is rapidly increasing in North America and the Asia-Pacific region, including India, Japan, and China. This new invention will open new doors for Nucleus Vision," adds Abhishek.

Lately, the company has also received another patent for the world's first deterministic retail attribution system. This system would aid the retailers to maximize and reinforce their omnichannel presence by making data-driven decisions.