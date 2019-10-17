New AI Software to Handle Risk Management is Out

The Mandate Logistics Systems has created Risk Management System software exclusively for the supply chain and logistics. The new-age supply chain is global and complex. At this spatial level, the supply chains turn more unpredictable, escalating the risk of disruption. This software provides various other benefits, and its improved resource management monitors the critical factors in transportation.

The Mandate System's software is offering cutting-edge technology solution for supply chain and logistics. The new smart solution would be provided through Trukor.co, an application designed for Risk Management Solutions for businesses and insurance companies. Trukor has been updated in its existing AI engine. This AI engine was initially developed to analyze the price of household goods based on its volume and distance to help the relocating consumers, and packers and movers on their MovingNow.in app.

The Mandate System's AI software could assist the computers in predicting the risks involved in any given transportation activity. This process is carried out through the information obtained from the raw data through its algorithm. The software uses various machine learning techniques to streamline and automate the processes such as load forecasting, time, tire tread wear out, weather, driving pattern, and vehicle health. This, in turn, gives accurate predictions before transport scheduling.

The paper-based activities of logistics have been automated; this could save several hours as well as prevent check discrepancies and errors. These features enable quick and intelligent decision-making. The software also has location intelligence, which helps in fast deliveries and offers the finest performance. Furthermore, the geotagging of toll plaza feature in the software enables defensive preparation for toll tax payments.

The software would extensively benefit the insurance companies as it is designed with advanced image recognition. Thus, it could quickly identify the condition of the commodities and shipments in real-time. In case of accidents, the software connected to the vehicle would automatically report its condition to the insurance company with the details under what condition the accident occurred and other authentic parameters required to claim the process. This facility would reduce the workload of the insurance companies.