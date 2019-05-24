NetBiz Launches Successful Digital Campaign for Sarova by SD Corp











"Unlike most other real estate brands that harp on project configuration, amenities and other factors as marketing tactics, SD Corp looked towards a storytelling narrative with Sarova. An emotional connect with the brand was necessary to be established with the customers from the get-go," says Rajeeb Dash, VP Sales & Marketing, SD Corp. The communication route also needed to accomplish a two-fold objective: cement the impact of the brand in the eyes of prospective homeowners, and make it stand out from other competitors in the market.



"Real estate sector is a difficult market these days. With increasing competition and RERA rules, it is getting tough for the brands to stand out and make a mark. Sarova is yet another landmark in Mumbai's skyline and to bring forth this idea to the right set of consumers was an exciting task. Digital has the power to change mindsets and sell a high involvement category like homes and that's exactly what we did with Sarova's latest campaign 'Feeling is Believing'," says Arvind Jain, CEO, NetBiz Systems Pvt. Ltd.



The NetBiz team employed a series of formats across SD Corp's social media platforms to build hype around the upcoming project. Some of these included creating 15-20 second teaser clips that showed glimpses of various aspects of Sarova, including what customers can expect from the newest development. These clips also adhered to a uniform greyscale theme that grabbed the attention of social media users on the official pages of the company.



From Facebook static and GIF posts, to glimpses of the project's planners and creators, the extent of coverage for Sarova was wide and aimed at audiences who were looking for homes for their families in the suburbs of Kandivali. Several mediums such as Google Display ads, Yahoo, Colombia, Taboola, Daily Hunt, Inshorts, Ola, TOI, and Money Control were used to achieve maximum visibility for the brand, giving the campaign a reach of over 106 million impressions, across platforms.



The marketing highlight of the project included the release of a short film that depicted what customers can look forward to, with life at Sarova. With the hashtag #FeelingIsBelieving, the emotional appeal of the video held the attention of the netizens, quickly amassing over 1 million views on YouTube. Sarova's tagline - The ExperienCity - caught on among the people and brought forth positive responses and enquiries for the project.



