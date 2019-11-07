Mobility is Providing Out-of-Office Productivity, Says Shailendra

Enterprise mobility is poised to fundamentally change the IT landscape but it is the major challenges for CIOs how to manage the associated security risks, costs and organizational challenges. CIOs are no strangers to change Mainframes, Personal computing and the Internet have all transformed the world of business technology for both Enterprise and Technology Vendors. Now next disruption mobility is coming fast.

The challenges for CIOs - in previous mobility deployments, organizations could manage risks by providing employees with a single supported and secured device that could access the company’s information assets like laptops. Now, most employees carry a smartphones or tablet or both for personal and business uses. This proliferation of wireless devices extends the reach of the company’s wired information infrastructure but by doing so, the information also becomes more vulnerable to breaches, despite recent improvements in mobile-devise-management solutions and device security.

Mobility is on a roll, driven by ever higher performing smartphones, tablets and other devices enabled by 3G and 4G networks, as well as an explosion of innovative applications. The mobility landscape is, in many ways, similar to that of the Internet of the late 1990s, which was driven by consumer adoption and constant innovation. Indeed, my personal belief is that enterprise IT is on the brink of a revolution that promises to boost enterprise productivity by expanding office functionally.

Mobility extensively is being used in their personal lives and are demanding it in their professional lives. However, in the corporate sectors using mobility depends on their company’s policy to deploy mobility applications in the enterprise business.

Mobile is an enterprise-wide opportunity. Maybe it’s one application; maybe it’s hundreds. Applications provide a comprehensive look at the business processes being improved and extended through the use of mobile applications. The future of enterprise applications, both for enterprise workers and consumers is mobility.

Mobile technology has taken a great shape recently with the introduction of smart phone and advancements in the wireless network. Employees have started to bring their own devices to workplace and expect to access work-related mails and other applications in real time through mobile. Employers are being requested from every end to provide access for such work-related data in mobile devices of employees. In general, many enterprises have recognized benefits of such enterprise application solutions and are formulating policies for rolling out their enterprise Mobility solutions.

All work related enterprise application solutions will be optimized for mobile. It would be done either through developing mobile applications or mobile base site. Through this process, enterprises can reduce sales cycles and replace volumes of paper-based work in real time.

Enterprises have started to identify mobile applications and solutions to improve efficiency among employees. Apps, which reduce approval time process, improve sales and promotions are in high demand among corporate.

Enterprises enable their application portfolios for mobility affects cost. IT functions should work with their Software vendors to understand and shape their mobile capabilities. Supporting the mobile revolution is a broad set of cloud-based applications that enable mobile devices to overcome many of their inherent limitations and allow users to access their content, regardless of the storage capacity of their devices. Cloud-based enterprise applications enable ubiquitous access to critical enterprise resources, such as customer relationship management (CRM).

Mobility is providing out-of-office productivity. Remote access to content and applications allow employees to take full advantage of their out-of-office time. Providing mobile access to CRM and ERP enhances employee productivity in core business areas.