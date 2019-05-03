Microsoft introduces HoloLens 2 developer edition
Friday, 03 May 2019, 04:05 Hrs
32
cmt right
16
Comment Right
49
cmt right
8
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Microsoft introduces HoloLens 2 developer edition


Microsoft has unveiled a developer edition of its Mixed Reality (MR) headset HoloLens 2.

Priced at $3,500, the device will have software support for the "Unreal Engine 4 SDK (software development kit)", The Verge reported on Thursday.

The kit will include the HoloLens 2 hardware and Azure credits alongside free trials of Unity Pro and Unity PiXYZ Plugin for CAD data.

Microsoft still hasn't announced a commercial release date for the HoloLens 2.

The company showcased the device in February at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The HoloLens 2 has a field of view that's more than double of the first-generation HoloLens. The device is based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 850.

HoloLens 2 contains eye-tracking sensors that make interacting with holograms even more natural.

The new dial-in fit system makes the headset comfortable to wear for longer periods.



Read More News:



Where is Indian Education Heading in the Coming Decades?



Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
IBM announces programme
n a bid to recognise the contribution of developers in the open source community, Information ..
Facebook denies cyber attack
Facebook ruled out a cyber attack on its products Whatsapp, Instagram and Messenger, which suf..
Wipro opens third industrial
IT major Wipro Ltd on Thursday opened its centre of excellence for Industrial Internet of Things (..
Google's Gboard gets offline
Google is adding an Artificially Intelligent (AI) offline dictation feature on its Gboard keyb..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.