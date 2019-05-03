Microsoft introduces HoloLens 2 developer edition



Microsoft has unveiled a developer edition of its Mixed Reality (MR) headset HoloLens 2.



Priced at $3,500, the device will have software support for the "Unreal Engine 4 SDK (software development kit)", The Verge reported on Thursday.



The kit will include the HoloLens 2 hardware and Azure credits alongside free trials of Unity Pro and Unity PiXYZ Plugin for CAD data.



Microsoft still hasn't announced a commercial release date for the HoloLens 2.



The company showcased the device in February at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.



The HoloLens 2 has a field of view that's more than double of the first-generation HoloLens. The device is based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 850.



HoloLens 2 contains eye-tracking sensors that make interacting with holograms even more natural.



The new dial-in fit system makes the headset comfortable to wear for longer periods.



