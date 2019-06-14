Microsoft Launches AI Labs in India
Friday, 14 June 2019, 03:55 Hrs
6
cmt right
11
Comment Right
23
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Microsoft


Software giant Microsoft on Thursday launched Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled digital labs in collaboration with 10 higher educational institutions in India.

The programme, 'Intelligent Cloud Hub', covers institutes including BITS Pilani, SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Trident Academy of Technology among others. 

"With the right technology infrastructure, curriculum and training, we can empower today's students to build the India of tomorrow," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India. 

As part of the three-year programme, Microsoft would support the selected institutions with best-in-class infrastructure, curriculum and content, access to Cloud, AI services as well as developer support. 

In addition, the company would also facilitate setting up of core AI infrastructure and Internet of Things (IoT) hub along with providing access to a wide range of Azure AI services like Microsoft Cognitive Services, Azure Machine Learning (ML) and Bot Services. 

Training programmes designed for faculty would include workshops on Cloud computing, data sciences, AI and IoT. 

According to a recent Microsoft and International Data Corporation (IDC) Asia-Pacific study, the lack of skills, resources and continuous learning programmes have emerged as top challenges faced by Indian organisations in adopting AI to accelerate their businesses.



Read More News:



Apple's iCloud for Windows 10 Hits Microsoft Store



Google Maps Get 'off-route' Alert Feature in India


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Facebook denies cyber attack
Facebook ruled out a cyber attack on its products Whatsapp, Instagram and Messenger, which suf..
Wipro opens third industrial
IT major Wipro Ltd on Thursday opened its centre of excellence for Industrial Internet of Things (..
IBM announces programme
n a bid to recognise the contribution of developers in the open source community, Information ..
Google's Gboard gets offline
Google is adding an Artificially Intelligent (AI) offline dictation feature on its Gboard keyb..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.