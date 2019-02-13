KnowledgeHut to hold India Cloud Summit in Bengaluru

KnowledgeHut, a Leading Training Company in the field of management and technology, is holding an India Cloud Summit on February 15, 2019, in Bengaluru where key speakers from Amazon, IBM, Reliance Jio and Mindtree, among others will speak about Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning and best practices in cloud computing.

The summit will focus on topics such as machine learning, kubernetes, and serverless multi-cloud platform and more than 15 speakers will participate in the one-day event.

Transcube, Sumo Logic & News Technology Service are sponsoring the event to be held at Radisson Blu, Bengaluru.

The face of business is changing with the focus shifting on using technology to increase scalability and efficiency. Technologies like Cloud computing, Kubernetes, and Machine learning are steadily attracting investments.

Cloud-based integrated platforms enable new and global business models. They are no longer emerging technologies- they are now a default choice. Kubernetes, with its built-in high availability, granular infinite scalability, portability, rolling upgrades, and more is one of the most popular technologies in 2019 provides many of the features that are critical for running cloud-native applications on a composable, interoperable, infrastructure.

Machine learning offers potential value to companies trying to leverage big data. Experts predict that more than 50 percent of businesses processes will be fully automated in the coming years. AI and machine learning will helm this transition. Companies will move from process to data-driven models

Seeing the tremendous potential growth of PaaS and the associated technologies, it is prudent to learn and discuss the emerging technologies.

Julien Simon, Global Technical Evangelist AI/ML, Amazon Web Services will touch on Machine Learning at Scale on AWS while Govindachetty, Senior Enterprise Systems Engineer at Sumo Logic will speak on Next Generation Log Management & Analytics for Dev-Sec-Ops.

Tread the minefield of multi-cloud, the future of Enterprise IT is what Sudipto Gosh, Senior Engineering Manager in Docker & CloudDevelopment, IBM will throw light on.

Building and Operationalizing ML model on Microsoft Azure is the topic which Sudhir Rawat Senior Software Engineer at Microsoft has chosen while Mani Chandrasekaran, Solutions Architect, Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd., has taken the topic of Advanced use-cases on AWS Container Services.

Pethuru Raj, Chief Architect & Vice-President, Reliance Jio is slated to deliver an address on Embracing Multi-Cloud Strategies for Digital Transformation.

Here is a list of speakers and other details of the India Cloud Summit:

Machine Learning at Scale on AWS - Julien Simon, Global Technical Evangelist AI/ML, Amazon Web Services

Next Generation Log Management & Analytics for Dev-Sec-Ops - Suresh Govindachetty, Senior Enterprise Systems Engineer at Sumo Logic

Embracing Multi-Cloud Strategies for Digital Transformation - Pethuru Raj, Chief Architect & Vice-President, Reliance Jio

Tread the minefield of Multicloud, the future of Enterprise IT - Sudipto Ghosh, Senior Engineering Manager in Docker & Cloud Development, IBM

Multicloud and the art of identifying payloads for Workloads - Lakshmi Narayan Rao, Director & Leader Digital Transformation, Dimension Data

Building and Operationalizing ML model on Microsoft Azure - Sudhir Rawat, Senior Software Engineer at Microsoft

Running Cloud Native Applications On Kubernetes - Karan MV, Developer Relations, DigitalOcean

Decoding Serverless Technologies on Azure - Ritesh Modi, RDE Evangelist, Ex-Microsoft

Advanced use-cases on AWS Container Services - Mani Chandrasekaran, Solutions Architect, Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd.

Kubernetes Hands-on - Nagaraju Kakarla, General Manager Cloud & DevOps, Mindtree

Monitor Your Cloud Applications with the Elastic Stack - Aravind Putrevu - Developer Advocate, Elastic

Building a 101 serverless web app - Runcy Oommen, Cloud Architect, BRIDGEi2i

Serverless Essential Principles and Best Practices - Srushith R, Head of Engineering, Konfhub

Use Cases For Digital Transformation - Santosh Shanbhag, Enterprise Solutions Architect, Fidelity Investments

Embracing Cloud Transformation With Future Work Load Considerations - Rahul Raghavan, SME - DevFactory, Societe Generale

