Kaspersky Announces Cyber Security Competition

Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky on Thursday announced its international cybersecurity competition for students where the overall global winner will get Rs 6.9 lakh.

The finale of the Asia Pacific edition of the "secur'IT Cup 2019" will be held on July 11 at the Singapore Institute of Technology -- Nanyang Polytechnic, where participants will present their cybersecurity projects to a panel of Kaspersky experts, university delegates and local partners, the company said in a statement.

For students not based in Singapore, presentations can be made via pre-recorded video presentation.

The international competition provides a platform for students to showcase their cybersecurity projects and engage in peer learning.

Students aged 18 to 28 can suggest their own projects which will help solve cybersecurity issues in Machine Learning in cybersecurity, financial security and automotive security.

"India has been developing so rapidly moving towards a digital ecosystem that it has been one of the favourite targets for cybercriminals," Shrenik Bhayani, General Manager of South Asia at Kaspersky, said in a statement.

"I believe Kaspersky SecurIT Cup 2019 supports the ongoing Digital India programme by the Indian government and it would be a good opportunity for our local talents to be exposed to wider region and be recognized on an international platform," Bhayani added.

Only winners of the local competition will be allowed to compete in the global finals during Kaspersky Partner Summit 2019 to be held in Europe, Kaspersky said.

