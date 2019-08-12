JK Tyre Launches Country's First Ever 'Smart Tyre' Technology

JK Tyre & Industries, the pioneer of Radial technology has announced the launch of TREEL Sensors, a unique technology that geared towards smart monitoring and maintenance of tyres. The launch boosts its position in the Indian market for its high performance truck/bus and passenger car radials. TREEL Sensors was a result of JK Tyre’s acquisition in TREEL Mobility Solutions.

Commenting on this, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & MD, JK Tyre & Industries, says, “Being the pioneers of Radials in India, we have done it yet again by introducing ‘Smart Tyre’ as an extension to our initiative of providing mobility solutions to both Commercial and Passenger vehicle owners. The introduction of TREEL Sensors is the first such high-tech move towards creating a Smart Tyre in Indian markets. It provides an enhanced value proposition to vehicle owners, particularly fleets, by reducing their operational costs. Underscoring our commitment to ‘Make in India’, TREEL Sensors are designed, developed and manufactured in our Pune facility and are already in use by fleet owners as part of a countrywide pilot”.

The introduction of the transformative technology is a huge move in developing intelligent and interactive for India’s digitally savvy vehicle owners. With this tech-driven automotive world, JK Tyres is continuously bringing smart integration between driver, vehicle and tyres. Keeping tyre pressure optimized, help the environment to offer more safety on road. Hence, JK Tyre brings in Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by offering TREEL Sensors that observes tyre’s vital statistics, including pressure and temperature. Along with this, TREEL sensors also provide high efficiency, durability and minimize operational expenses.

Headquartered in New Delhi, JK Tyres is one of the leading tyre manufacturers in India with a range of products catering into diverse business segments in the automobile industry. With its presence in over 105 countries across six continents, the capacity across its plants is about 35 million tyres per annum. JK Tyres are currently the market leader in Truck Bus Radial segment and now offers tyres for passenger and commercial vehicles. It has an immense network of 4000 dealers and over 450 dedicated brand shops and JK Tyres bagged the Limca Book of Records with the country’s largest off-the -road tyre – VEM 045.

