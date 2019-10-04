Innovation Improves Construction Management: Vakkalanka
The construction industry in India has come a long way over the last 15 years in terms of embracing innovations in construction technology, enhancing conventional approach and thereby improve the delivery methods. The Industry has started to accept and promote many innovative methods, practices, systems, processes, materials, equipment, and training methodologies, but there still exists many opportunities.
Any innovation is subject to acceptance/rejection review, cost-benefit analysis and to define a measurable outcome for the Company, Client and Customers. Some of the Innovations that have provided a positive, measurable outcome are accepted for replication or adaptable for all within the industry. World is going towards digital and every industry is embracing on creating the digital assets
The outcome of some of these has contributed to the following:
· Improved efficiency
· Improved business processes
· Overcome Project challenges
· Collaborate various stake holders on digital platform
· Enhance Company’s reputation
· Improve the Company’s profitability
The legacy says that the major resources for the construction industry is nothing but Men (Workforce), Machinery and Material. Information Technology and Innovation introduced several tools to improve the efficiency and provide better profitability they have become essential resources now. Examples of such tools that changed the industry to work on very efficient way and gave the predicting analysis power are;
· Scheduling tools
· Drawing tools
· BIM Tools
· Estimation tools
· Document management systems
· Integrated Project & Program management tools
· Equipment management & monitoring tools
· GIS & GPS equipment
Industry also embraced new construction methods, Alternative material from industry waste/ by-products and process methodologies on project execution to bring efficiency. Some of the examples are:
· Formwork
· Fly ash bricks/Gypsum boards etc.
· LEAN and IPD
· Last Planner & Pull Planning
· Safe working conditions
Turner’s Commitment to Innovation:
Turner holds Innovation as key to the future construction practices and has strong commitment from senior management. Special emphasis has been laid on imparting Lean, BIM, Formwork and Alternative Material practices. Turner has executed projects utilizing these concepts successfully in international markets and is committed on implementing these innovations in India.
Turner runs entire Construction process in Digital Platform right from Design/modelling to project handover. The Information Services is playing a pivotal role on business growth in way the resource produces optimum output with highest quality which is creating standards for the industry. Turner’s project management tools not only helping the Turner’s team to monitor & manage project efficiently but also bringing necessary collaboration amongst stake holders and provide the required information to every key individual to take decisions as prescribed.