Infosys's EdgeVerve Systems Introduce AssistEdge RPA 18.0 to Advance Better Human-Digital Workforce

Infosys’s subsidiary EdgeVerve Systems launched AssistEdge RPA 18.0 with an objective to transform process automation by fostering a new human-digital workforce. Built on strong innovation, AssistEdge Intelligent RPA uses 18 patent assets around critical dimensions of bot orchestration, performance prediction, deployment and AI.

Commenting on this, Ray Wang, Principal Analyst & Founder of Constellation Research, says, “The evolution of RPA has evolved from automation to cognitive driven, contextually intelligent automation. In that shift, organizations now expect greater augmentation of work for the human and digital worker with enterprise grade security as more and more systems are included, and greater precision is required”.

The cognitive engine powering AssistEdge RPA 18.0 called Albie is the vital advancement which faultlessly provides pervasive intelligence across process design, management and execution that aids the organizations receive greater automation coverage in their systems and processes. It also helps organization to utilize contextual intelligence and drive smartness into exception management with business intelligence dashboards, cognitive services on tap, predictive resource management and expanded technology automation footprint. Albie drives the automation to 95 percent for tasks involving human discreation and enables optimizes bot utilization and management, delivering more dependability in process execution.

Atul Soneja, SVP & Global Head, Edge Products & Infosys Nia, states, “AssistEdge 18.0 is a significant step towards our vision of Automation Singularity. Powered by Albie, organizations will be able to seamlessly integrate human specialists with digital bots to create more scalable and secure process automation. Organizations will see improved bottom line, enhanced customer experience and enterprise agility at every level”.

Founded in 2014, EdgeVerve products help businesses create deeper connections with stakeholders, power continuous innovation and accelerate growth in the digital world. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, EdgeVerve Systems powers its clients’ growth in rapidly evolving areas like banking, distributive trade, credit servicing, customer service and enterprise buying.

