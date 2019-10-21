Industry's First Universal Fibre, Stellar Fibre Launched by Sterlite Technologies
STL, one of the global data networks innovators has launched Stellar Fibre at India Mobile Congress (MC) 2019. The Stellar Fibre is a path-breaking solution that will strengthen the next-gen ultra-high-definition future. STL’s optical design solutions ensure best-in-class data transfer, negligible data loss even with high fibre bends, and compatibility with all fibres in use today.
One of a kind in the current industry to have a bend insensitive (ITU-T G.657.A2) fibre design that has a mode field diameter (MFD) of the size of a legacy ITU-T G.652.D fibre, Stellar Fibre’s features allows service compatibility with existing networks which are provisioned with the legacy fibre by bringing in the next-gen advantages of macro-bend insensitivity. Stellar Fibre is an apt choice for an existing network’s capacity enhancement or new network provisioning for Metro and Long Haul or Fibre to the X (FTTx) application
Ankit Agarwal, CEO, Connectivity Solutions, STL, comments, “We believe Stellar Fibre is an ideal product for the network operators of today who endeavour to provide their customers with new-age, enhanced experience. Dense and deep fibre networks is the need of the hour and we hope Stellar Fibre can work as a cornerstone in making this transformation happen”.
However, Stellar’s one of a kind geometry ensure minimal splice loss and first-time right installation which makes the fibre to be a installer’s delight. The resilience to cuts and accidental bends brings down the network operations cost by a significant amount, claiming it the fibre of choice for network operators globally.
Established in 1988, Sterlite Technologies design, deploy high-capacity converged fibre and wireless networks. Focusing on end-to-end network solutions development, STL conducts fundamental research in next-gen network applications at our Centres of Excellence. IT has global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil and two software-development centres.