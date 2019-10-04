Indians More Likely to Say Tech Makes Life Better

Indians are some of the most optimistic people in the world when it comes to technology, says a new survey which found that more than half of the respondents from the country believe that technology makes life much better.

Compared to global averages, Indian respondents more often say that technology makes "personal relationships", "society" and "jobs" better, according to the poll prepared by SAP and Qualtrics in conjunction with this year's India Economic Summit.

Indian respondents exhibit greater trust in climate scientists and international organisations than people in other regions, the results showed.

More than 10,000 respondents from 29 countries participated in the survey.

With more than two-thirds of respondents from India rejecting the idea that technology companies "only want to make money", the people of the country have come across as some of the least sceptical in the world about the motives of technology companies.

When it comes to the future of work, Indian respondents are embracing new technology, acknowledging that jobs may be jeopardised, but that a growing economy will continue to provide opportunities.

One-half said their job could be mostly automated.

"The rise of advanced technologies has the potential to create economic and social value, and bolster India's goal of maintaining its growth momentum," said Sriram Gutta, Head of Community Development, India and South Asia, World Economic Forum.

The World Economic Forum's 33rd India Economic Summit is taking place in New Delhi from October 3-4.