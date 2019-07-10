Indian Firms Need Secure Cloud Data Management

As Indian enterprises scout for best-of-breed intelligent data management solutions as they embark on their Cloud journey, they are actually waiting for some disaster to happen because most of them do not have right strategies in place, says leading cloud data management vendor Veeam.

According to Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President and Managing Director, India and SAARC at Veeam, in the Cloud data management, the Indian enterprises are adopting Cloud in a big way.

"But they are yet to be exposed to the risks to their businesses. To secure their workloads on Cloud, Veeam sees it a big opportunity as the Cloud adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and Hybrid Cloud grow multifold in the country," Bhambure told IANS during an interaction.

The Indian SaaS market is expected to grow at 36 per cent per annum and touch $3.3-3.4 billion by 2022, says a latest study from the IT industry's apex body NASSCOM.

Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries, including in India.

The company grew by 171 per cent year-on-year with over 100 per cent growth in total bookings in India in the first quarter this year.

Veeam also witnessed a growth of 50 per cent (YoY) in terms of partners added in Q1 in the country.

"Traditionally, we have been doing extremely well in the commercial and assembling place. That continues to be the growth engine for Veeam India. We are adding three times more the number of customers that we did last year," informed Bhambure.

"We will double down on the number of customer acquisitions as we go forward. Displacing the traditional IT and making sure that customers in assembly and commercial space are able to protect their virtual environments is our top-most priority," the executive mentioned.

Veeam has nearly 450 partners like system integrators and software providers in India who take the company's platform to the customers.

"To be further successful in India, we need to have the right coverage model. We have four offices -- in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru. We could expand our presence in more cities as we move forward," said Bhambure.

The government sector is another big area for Veeam to explore.

"The government is not talking about only 100 smart cities but could even develop hundreds of those in the near future. That is one potential opportunity where we know we can play a significant role with our eco-system partners like HP Inc, Cisco and NetApp", Bhambure added.

