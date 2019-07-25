Indian Enterprises Shift to Cloud, Security Top Concern: CMR

A majority of large Indian enterprises are moving towards a multi-Cloud future, but while Cloud adoption is on the rise, enterprise IT decision makers remain concerned about challenges ranging from security risks (55 per cent) to scattered workloads (26 per cent), a new report said on Wednesday.

"Our research shows that enterprises are currently managing their workloads across a multitude of environments. Over the next 6-12 months, the focus of enterprise IT decision-makers will be on shifting to software-as-a-service, while for others it will be on storage-as-a-service, and others in private clouds," Anil Chopra, Vice President-Research and Consulting, CyberMedia Research, said in a statement.

According to a CyberMedia Research's (CMR) "Cloud Barometer Report 2019", for IT decision makers the key priorities ahead include focusing on security (75 per cent), building data analytics capabilities (52 per cent) and software-defined networking (50 per cent).

In terms of key concerns going forward, enterprises are focused on security (40 per cent), in managing IT spends (33 per cent), and day-to-day maintenance (28 per cent), among others.

"While Cloud storage and applications are becoming key for enterprises, Security remains one of the key concerns as well as priorities to address," said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research.

The CMR survey included more than 200 Indian enterprise IT decision-makers that aimed at understanding their perspectives on the challenges and opportunities Cloud offers.

