India Scores low in Consumer Understanding of AI

India scores low in consumer understanding of Artificial Intelligence (AI) which translates into a reluctance to trust the technology, says a recent report.

In Asia Pacific, Singapore leads the region in overall AI readiness with a score of 63, followed by Hong Kong (56.5) and India (50.2), revealed the Salesforce's "Asia Pacific AI Readiness Index".

The "Index" showed that despite great awareness, consumers do not necessarily understand the way AI technologies work.

While AI has the potential to transform all areas of people's lives -- from healthcare, agriculture and sanitation to education, transport and urbanisation -- AI will undoubtedly reshape the workforce and employment opportunities in India.

"The country needs to begin upgrading the skills of its workforce and rethink education and training programmes. Advanced skills must focus on abstract, problem-solving skills as well as capabilities that are most difficult to automate," said the report.

It highlighted that governments play a key role in making AI adoption a national priority.

"Three major policy priorities can be highlighted for governments in the region: develop AI talent and encourage the ethical use of AI in schools and institutions; encourage public-private partnerships to make AI a key part of inclusive growth and positive social outcomes; and establish regional policy frameworks to support wider AI development and adoption," the report noted.

"However, it is important to note that government use of AI is still in its infancy. In APAC as elsewhere, departments and agencies are challenged by the need to implement new technologies and hire staff with the appropriate skills - all while navigating bureaucracies' natural risk aversion".

