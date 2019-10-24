IT Can Liberate AI, Empower Organization: Anil Kaul

It’s an exciting time to be a CIO. With big data maturing into artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, massive shifts in technologies, tools and solutions are taking place. AI is having a profound and positive impact on how IT organizations can serve their many stakeholders thoughout the company.

Artificial Intelligence refers to technologies that enable machines to think like the human brain. While, we are far from being able to exceed or even match the power of a human brain, AI technologies today have made significant strides in sensing, comprehending, learning and acting like humans. Forward thinking IT organizations have already started leveraging AI to profoundly affect their business results. You don’t need to look far from the companies such as Amazon, Netflix, and Google to see the financial impact AI can create.

However, to create a discernable impact on the business world, AI has to move beyond optimizing automated tasks. The big impact decisions at most companies are still made by people - either alone or in teams. The greatest impact of AI will be felt when the human-made decisions are improved by AI. AI will not only free up time by automating tasks but will change the decisions itself. AI can crunch all the data, look for hidden patterns, calculate the impact of various potential decisions and recommend the optimal decision e.g., the price at which a product should be sold, the promotion that will get consumers to buy a new product, the offer that will get hotel customers to come back for an additional stay. This is when a manager will turn into a super manager, someone who can outcompete their competition by leaps and bounds.

But the big question is how do you get the power of AI into the hands of the large number of decision makers in an organization? And that is where mobile comes into play. We will need mobile apps that interface with the AI engine and let the decision makers interact, modify and execute through AI. This has several implications for how IT leaders strategically plan for building AI capabilities into their mobile apps.

For IT teams working on this, here are 4 dynamics to consider:

• Understand the decision making work-flow of your business user

• Articulate the value your app will deliver (save time, increase close rates, etc.)

• Identify the top 5 pain points of the current solution in use today

• Ensure the user interface is simple and friendly (or adoption will suffer) This is a solid starting point for the IT team to start designing a mobile app that can translate the complexity of AI into a high impact value add solution that becomes a powerful tool for business users.