IIT-G develops AI powered 'Smart-Engineer'

To advance greater penetration of Electric Vehicles (EVs) on the nation's roads, the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) on Saturday announced the development of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) assisted engineering system design tool called the 'Smart-Engineer'.

"The current version of the Smart-Engineer is able to address the fundamentals involved in the design of induction motors. The early results are very promising, and we now intend to expand the capability of Smart-Engineer to include the finer aspects of motor design," Professor Praveen Kumar, Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering (EEE), IIT-G, said in a statement.

"We are compiling the know-why of motor design that we have gathered over the years in the e-mobility lab (EML) and will use this knowledge repository, combined with IBM's AI and cloud capabilities, to make Smart-Engineer even smarter," he added.

The tool is built by a team comprising PhD and Masters students, Rajendra Kumar, Bikash Sah, Ankit Vishway and Rajendra Kumar, by leveraging the IBM Watson AI Platform and IBM Cloud.

The 'Smart-Engineer', built by the e-mobility lab at the IIT-G seeks to address one of the primary hurdles in indigenising the EV technology, which is the lack of trained human resources in engineering design and system integration.

It will enable companies to store and maintain the collective knowledge of expert engineers, which in turn can preserve and promote further theoretical and practical advancements in design thinking/philosophy.