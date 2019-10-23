IBM Releases z15 with Industry-First Data Privacy Capabilities

IBM on Tuesday announced z15 -- a new enterprise platform with industry-first data privacy capabilities and has the ability to manage the privacy of customer data across hybrid multicloud environments.

With z15, clients can manage who gets access to data via policy-based controls, with an industry-first capability to revoke access to data across the hybrid Cloud.

"The movement of data between partners and third parties is often the root cause of data breaches. In fact, 60 per cent of businesses reported they suffered a data breach caused by a vendor or third party in 2018.

"With the growing adoption of hybrid multicloud environments, the importance of maintaining data security and privacy only grows more acute and challenging," the company said in a statement.

The IBM z15 culminates four years of development with over 3,000 IBM Z patents issued or in process and represents a collaboration with input from over 100 companies.