Hyphen launches BuildPro Mobile App to Address Home Builders Needs

Texas-based Hyphen Solution, a cloud-based construction management software provider, announces the availability of new BuildPro mobile app, the updated version of ipad app. This app would now be available on mobile phones for builders.

Dr. Felix Vasquez, CEO, Hyphen Solutions says, “This is the only offline builder-focused mobile app in the market, we have released the application to the Hyphen Solutions' BuildPro user group for testing and are excited about the upcoming September release”.

This mobile app is unique to BuildPro, a unique supply chain construction management software which is been utilized by about 90 percent of suppliers. This Saas-based application quickens the project execution, which in turn reduces the efforts. The application has been developed similar to the desktop features which allow the builders to approve items, view variance purchase orders (VPO), and share photos. It further provides certain offline features such as allowing the builders to schedule tasks, send notes, and associate with their suppliers & trades from anywhere.

With the traditional use of laptops, the need for application was not realized. Pew Research Center’s report of about 96 percent of Americans now own a cellphone, and a proliferation of cell phone usage by builders on job sites, has enlighten the need for mobile app for builders. The company’s business software solution assists suppliers to get more effective payment from the builders, by finishing the task assigned with automatic invoicing.

BuildPro and SupplyPro applications assist in tracking and confirming the payment transaction accuracy between the supplier and builders. This feature in addition helps the builder to secure the top suppliers. With this app the builders could schedule carefully, ensure the job is ready, and provide timely payments.

