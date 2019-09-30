Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite Tablet Doubles up as Mini-Laptop

Huawei Consumer Business Group India which has launched tablet "Huawei MediaPad M5 lite" for Rs 21,990 in India is banking upon some ace features and sturdiness packed in the device.

At first look, the MediaPad M5 Lite comes with a sleek M-Pen stylus, which gives a neat touch if you simply want to sketch something.

At 10.1-inch, the size makes the device ideal as a second screen or a dedicated travel companion.

Equipped with a thin slab of aluminium alloy coupled with a glass screen, the M5 Lite's headphone jack and a USB Type-C port sit on the device's bottom left corner.

While shrinking bezels have become a norm, it is good to see uniform bezels on M5 Lite -- allowing users to have a good grip of the tablet without accidentally activating onscreen controls and video.

If we look at the internals, MediaPad M5 Lite houses a Kirin 659 chipset, 3GB RAM complemented with 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

The USB-type C port is used for charging the 7,500mAh battery and the charging is quick. There is a headphone port, positioned in the close proximity.

The device has a physical fingerprint reader that doubles up as a home button.

The tablet has four separate tuned speakers on the body, providing a good audio output, even at the highest volume.

The M-Pen works well for sketching and drawing. In fact, the handwriting to text recognition feature is actually quite impressive. Videos look great and text looks crisp. Viewing angles are pretty impressive too.

The MediaPad M5 Lite comes with Huawei's EMUI 8.0 on top of Android 8.0 Oreo, which is not the most updated version but manages to perform assigned tasks with ease.

There is a dedicated 'Kids' Corner' on the device that allows you to set parental controls. Once parents register their fingerprints, the M5 Lite will instantly launch into this mode rather than offering the full tablet experience.

The overall software experience on the MediaPad M5 Lite is great and the gaming experience is also best-in-class.

If you are looking for a strong-yet-stylish tablet that doubles up as a mini-laptop, Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite is definitely worth the money.