Huawei Grabs 5G Market with 50 Commercial Contracts



Despite the ongoing trade war with the US, Chinese conglomerate Huawei on Wednesday said it has gained 50 5G commercial contracts and shipped more than 150,000 base stations globally till date.



According to Ryan Ding, Executive Director of the Board and President of the Carrier BG of Huawei, 5G is gaining strong momentum in its commercial adoption.



"Huawei has so far gained 50 5G commercial contracts and shipped more than 150,000 base stations.



"Since the first half of this year, a good number of countries, including South Korea, the UK, Switzerland, Italy, and Kuwait, have commercially launched 5G networks, 2/3 of which were constructed by Huawei," Ding said during his keynote address at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai here.



Industries are starting to embrace 5G and 5G is starting to explode into prominence by promoting a comprehensive digital transformation and improving efficiency in many industries.



Ding believes that the next wave of 5G focus will be in the enterprise sector, with company's kick starting their industry 4.0 initiatives in an attempt to try and cultivate new revenue streams.



Earlier this month, the company signed a 5G development deal with Russia's biggest mobile carrier MTS as it battles the trade ban imposed by the US.



US President Donald Trump has effectively banned Huawei with a national security order.



The US publicly asked its allies to steer clear of using Huawei products over concerns that the equipment could be used by the Chinese government to obtain private information.



Source: IANS