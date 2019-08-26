How to Digitize Old and New DVD to MP4 Video at Lightening Speed

The DVD discs seems like a waste of space since they are no longer popular. Luckily, you can regenerate their contents by watching their digital videos on the portable media devices like computer, smartphone, tablet.

Currently, some companies are offering the so-called DVD disc to digital service to the public, which streams the DVD video existing in their library to users devices. This method could be convenient, but its drawbacks are also apparent. Restricted by its limited DVD source, you are unable to watch the old and rare DVDs on their platform. Besides, they do not provide the conversion of your home-made DVDs.

To resolve all the issues, the traditional DVD ripper could be of great help.

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is a desktop software which allows the conversion of old as well as a new disc in the advanced video formats such as AVI, MP4, MOV, WMV, H.264, FLV, and much more. It ensures the compression, editing, NAS streaming along with social sharing of the final data. The sound and video quality are guaranteed to be top-notch, and the output size will not be compromised. The output file can be played on multiple platforms such as HDTV, Android, tablets, iOS, iPad, and gaming consoles. However, if you have OS X, this software can be used on Mac as well as there is there DVD Ripper for Mac available for the users. It’s developer is now offering the 7-day trial which enables you to have an in-depth experience of all the software features for free. Visit this DVD to digital page to grab a copy.

With WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, you do not have to worry about charges as you have to pay the one-off lifetime license fee and no other charges are endorsed. The best thing about WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is that it can be used to convert various DVDs into digital form regardless of DVD being scratched, workout, old, commercial, ISO images, 99-title DVD, and DVD folders and other formats with rare properties. For instance, if you have a wedding video in DVD form, you can convert it in digital form!

GPU-Accelerated DVD Ripper for Windows

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum has been equipped with level-3 hardware acceleration technology which utilizes hardware processing, hardware encoding, and hardware decoding to ensure loading between GPU and CPU. It optimizes the functionality speed even on the slow working laptops.

Moreover, it utilizes Intel Quick Sync Video to process the video in an efficient manner. Intel has an encoding and decoding core which frees up the processor to play games and watch movies.

It can also utilize NVENC and Nvidia CUDA effectively to ensure the top-notch decoding and encoding at reasonable speeds.

How to Convert Disc to Digital With WinX DVD Ripper Platinum

In this section, we have outlined the process to convert DVD to MP4 video format. So, follow the steps given below and watch your videos in high resolution.

1. First of all, you need to insert the disc into the drive and launch the software. When you launch the software, hardware encoder will be automatically targeted if the software is compatible with the PC system. You can also select the CPU Core to ensure the enhanced and efficient conversion of the disc into digital form

2. Then, click on the disc button and select the DVD source if you have multiple disc drives. You can select the “auto-detect” option and click on the “OK” button

3. Now, you will need to choose the output profile. The default option will be set to MP4, which is usually compatible with most devices. Then, you can slide the slider to choose the quality high-quality will take long, and low-quality will take less time. It is optimal to select moderate settings, and the results will be adequate in terms of picture quality and speed. Once you are satisfied with the picture quality and audio, click on the “OK” button. It automatically detects the main title enabling you to stay away from irritating trailers

4. Analyze the title list and enable or disable the subtitle as per your preference. There are multiple language options and after setting it, select the folder for saving the converted video and click on the “run” button

5. Done! the video has been converted, and you can play the video for optimal watcher experience

