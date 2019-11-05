How can IPR App Aid Entrepreneurs?

Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has launched a new website and mobile app on Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) to help startups and SMEs. The website and mobile app have been developed by Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM)-DPIIT in partnership with Qualcomm and National Law University (NLU), Delhi.

"It is an important project taken up by the Department as both the website and app will be very useful to the startup community, which holds great promise for India and its economy. Startups are more tuned into investment and risk-taking but lack legal knowledge and today, when we are on the threshold of the fourth industrial revolution the interface between technology and law, is growing and therefore it is essential that a specialized website and app is available to help startups with the IP process," states Guruprasad.

The e-learning platforms- L2Pro India IP e-learning Website and the L2Pro India Mobile App would not only assist the startups but the SMEs and young innovative entrepreneurs as well in mastering IPRs for their ownership and protection. Moreover, the entrepreneurs and the organization could use this IPR learning platform and mobile app to integrate IP into their business models and gain benefits for their research and development efforts. The L2Pro has been successfully implemented in several foreign countries like Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, and France. In India, the learning app has been personalized, to ensure the innovation of the startups are protected, managed, and commercialized.

The L2Pro India IP e-learning platform has 11 modules for three different levels, namely Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced. Every module would consist of e-text for better understanding of the concept, short animated videos, links to additional resources on the subject and quizzes for assessment and grading the learner's knowledge and understanding of the subject. The Learners could access the L2Pro IP e-learning on their desktop, laptop, mobile browser, and app (Android & iOS). Besides, they would also receive e-certificates from CIPAM-DPIIT and NLU Delhi and Qualcomm on the successful completion of the e-learning modules.