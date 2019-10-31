How Would the Centre's Move Restrict the Cyber Crime?

In order to check the prevailing threats and future challenge in the cyber arena, the Centre has instructed all law enforcement agencies to monitor the foreign-based content provider of data and metadata, and to make legislative changes to protect cyber hackers, which the law enforcement agencies usually use to counter Dark web transactions.

In addition, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also directed law enforcement agencies to verify the cyber solution to identify fake international bank accounts. Further, the Centre has guided the states to involve the private players to formulate the policies and regulations in cybersecurity, to enhance the technological solutions for the inception of Voice over Internet Protocol and spoofed calls.

With the state police assistance, the MHA intends to create cybersecurity forums for the exchange of information on cyber threats, other best practices in investigation and legal procedures in other countries.

"Financial institutes should be brought under legal frame-work to punish them for any lapses, and breach reporting should be made mandatory for them," says an IPS officer. He also states that the government has directed the financial institutions to donate funds towards cyber safety awareness program and capacity building activities to handle the cyberattacks under corporate social responsibility.

These decisions were taken during a discussion between Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Special Secretary A.P.Maheshwari along with the cyber heads of all the police units across the country. The ministry has also guided all the states law enforcement agencies to adopt programs similar to Information Security Education Awareness (ISEA) project of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, to train all the stakeholders which include the police and judiciary.

ISEA project is funded by MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) for five years from 2015-2020. The goal of the project is to build capacity in the area of information security to address human resource requirement. This would be carried out by training the government personnel, creation of mass information security awareness, and developing a national repository of courses to design countermeasures against various types of attacks. Moreover, the ministry is planning to make a short term (five-year) cybersecurity strategies to have a long-lasting impact on cyber crimes.