How Vernost's S.2 Would Transform the Travel and Hospitality Sector?

Vernost's digital travel and hospitality service provider for businesses, VeTravel launches its special hotel mapping platform,'S.2 - Simply Sorted.' The platform intends to bring a technology-empowered revolution in the sector. Thus, it is designed to provide simplified, accelerated, integrated, and well-researched inventory of hotels.

The evolving smart technologies like AI, Machine Learning, and Robotics have influenced the tourism and hospitality service provider to opt for simple and digital transformation. VeTravel, a part of Vernost Marketing Technology Solutions, has been working closely with the industry's leading players to design, implement, and manage technology-empowered business solutions to meet the requirements of the service industry.

Since its inception, VeTravel has been addressing several unique challenges by applying the best technology innovations. Utilizing the global expertise of Vernost, VeTravel has designed an innovative S.2 platform that will provide smart technology solutions for the tourism and hospitality industry. The S.2 platforms new features include integrated content from over 70 suppliers, Reliable and accurate AI-enabled mapping across hotel suppliers, mapping and standardizing hotel ID's for more than 70 suppliers, providing distinctive static hotel content and images, reducing business loss from wrong hotel mapping, accelerating response time for bookings, through API interface.

The S.2 platform, like other solutions of VeTravel has been widely used by the leading US & Middle East-based hotels and travel booking companies. Further, it is targeting the TMC's (Travel Management Company), OTA's (Online Travel Agency), hotel chains, Channel managers, and integrated Travel Service providers.

"We at VeTravel by Vernost Marketing Technology Solutions, aim at transforming the Travel Technology Commerce Platform, by integrating the new age technology solutions, focused on Enterprises. With clear focus on growth and simplicity, we are looking at bringing in Scalability and Security by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), and offering this on a single platform, which can take care of all the business needs, across segments, for travel and hospitality businesses," says Pankaj Tripathi, CEO, Vernost.

