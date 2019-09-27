How Technology Enhances the Food Industry to Flourish in the Modern Era

There are 7.5 billion people in the world right now, which means a higher demand for food every year. Technology has been a late entry into the food industry but it has made its mark well known with the way how it produces and finds food through application, robotics, drones, and other techniques. As the need for food increases for a growing population, technology helps a lot to manufacture food more efficiently by ensuring safety and cleanliness. Not only the manufacturing department, it has enormously improved the processing, packaging and delivering part as well. Let’s check out the major technologies that brings a huge difference in the global food industry.