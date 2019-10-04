How Highbar Technocrat's DDMS Eases Documentation Complexities?

Highbar Technocrat, an end-to-end IT solution provider for the construction industry, has launched an all-new Digital Document Management Solution (DDMS) for the critical documentation-demanding construction industry.

The construction organizations tend to maintain a lot of critical documents such as project blueprints, legal documents, contract documents, taxation, correspondence, power of attorney, and bank guarantees. Hence, maintaining physical records is quite a cumbersome process, as it takes away several productive hours in creating as well as retrieving those documents. Besides, these physical documents are also more prone to accidental or aging damages.

To address these problems, the Highbar Technocrat has introduced DDMS that would provide an extremely secured electronic storage for business-critical documents. In addition, the solution also offers global access to the user on their mobile platforms over the documents stored. This would sequentially improvise the business efficiency and better reformation of the business processes.

In DDMS, the documents are stored in a centrally controlled data center. The documents could be stored in the form of word, excel, powerpoint, scanned copies, AutoCAD files, or any other digital format. It also provides intelligent tagging to enable quick retrieval of the data record. Furthermore, the solution offers a different layer of authorization to access the documents. This ensures privacy between each department. The solution also permits the employees to perform file organizing and category-wise filtering in large volumes through an intuitive interface.

"Highbar Technocrat Ltd. is committed to be at the forefront of the digital transformation journey of the construction industry by offering strategic solutions which integrate people, processes and data for competitive advantage. Our DDMS solution in this regard eliminates the inefficiencies associated with paper-based filing, ensuring enhanced operational efficiency and productivity in a paperless environment, besides ensuring security of critical documents,’’ says Ashok Wani, Head – Technology & Innovation, Highbar Technocrat Limited.